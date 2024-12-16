JBL Tour Pro 3

HQ

JBL's top model stands out by having an interactive display on the case. And now it has a lot more features, combined with more focus on sound.

JBL has thought outside the box, quite literally, because this time you can connect the case to an external source and then play to your in-ears. This is smart, and since the case can already charge wirelessly, operate the in-ears and display battery life, it must be high on the list of the most advanced on the market.

The units themselves on the test sample were black with metal accents. It's neat and discreet, the light is blue and subdued. Points for that.

There's Bluetooth 5.3 LE and just over 30 hours of battery life to be had. I was slightly unhappy that the Pro 2 model didn't have AptX of any kind. It still doesn't, which I don't understand at all with a product costing £279. On the other hand, 24-bit audio is now supported through the LDAC codec - great - and then, in addition to a 10.2 mm dynamic unit, to my great surprise, you have a 5.1 x 2.8 mm Balanced Armature unit. Roughly speaking, it's a very small rod that floats in a magnetic field and when the current makes it move, it pushes a device. Roughly speaking, you have a very sensitive and advanced device for the treble and lower midrange, while a traditional device handles the bass. Similar concepts are often seen in HiFi, where the bass is handled by large traditional units, while the delicate treble and/or midrange is handled by very sophisticated technology. On the other hand, it's pretty obvious that JBL isn't marketing to anyone who knows anything about sound, because this relatively unique design, which few others use, takes some time to discover.

The software is JBL's head-fi app. It's neither great nor terrible - it just is. And of course, 'personalised sound' is also supported via a 3rd party app - Personifi. It's IPX55-rated and has a pretty decent noise cancellation - and that's almost the most important thing, and the six microphones are not wasted. There's also Spatial Sound, but a little more interesting is AuraCast, which is a broadcast standard that unfortunately isn't used much at home, but is intended for museums and other places where many people need the same sound at the same time.

I didn't run into any functional issues, but the silicone earbuds need to be pushed in extra carefully. They don't stay in very well on the first try. There are a lot of little things like adaptive noise cancellation, fast pairing, and the 1.57' display is easy to read. It's mostly used to change EQ settings, and it can show a lot of different things, but in my case I don't change EQ depending on what I'm listening to - I take it raw. It can even beep loudly if they're lost or play relaxing sounds - it's downright violent. Everything is obviously an upgrade from the Pro 2 model.

Unfortunately, the price hasn't been updated, which is a shame, because while there are so many features you can barely name them, and with a Balanced Armature hybrid construction should be able to get great sound out of them, I'm missing the final headroom, resolution and dynamics. It might or might not be possible with AptX support, but either way, I still feel that £279 is way too much, no matter how futuristic the case that comes with this product. The sound should be less bulky and American, thick behind the ears, and more sleek, real and natural. I know it's intentional - they love The Harman Curve - but then the price has to be adjusted too. When they're on offer, they should definitely be considered.

