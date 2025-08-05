JBL Tour One M3 Smart TX

All too often, I find that product names in today's endless technological world are terribly bad. Everything from Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to Sony Ult Tower 10 to Gigabyte Radeon RX7900XTX, it all seems like pure nonsense to me in terms of how they are named and the thought process that seems to go into the naming convention. However, JBL's relatively new Smart TX audio transmitter is the complete opposite... because it's smart. It's called what it is, and it rarely needs to be much more difficult or complicated than that.

With Smart TX, you can use these JBL headphones for just about anything. If you're on a flight and don't want a cord around your neck or to use the airline's plastic junk headphones, use Smart TX to send the audio signal from your seat to your wireless JBL headphones. Send to multiple headphones at the same time, or connect your tablet or laptop via USB-C. Smart TX is incredibly smart, and here JBL has taken a step in a direction that none of their closest competitors have taken. Praise should therefore be given for both the idea and the execution/functionality.

Black, metallic blue, and champagne are the colours available.

In addition to this feature, the JBL Tour One M3 is a modest update of the already brilliant M2s. I think the fit, design, and overall ergonomics are absolutely brilliant here, and the memory foam in the 278-gram lightweight headphones is the most comfortable you can find in this product segment. In addition, I think the functionality is fantastic here, the touch controls are brilliantly executed and JBL's free app is still spot on.

In terms of sound, it's hard to say anything negative about the JBL Tour One M3, which offers that warm, playful, light-hearted character that JBL is known for, without compromising too much on control or timing. The bass is deep and strong but never overpowering, and the midrange offers good detail, although as someone who uses the Sennheiser Momentum 4 on a daily basis, I would like a little more. But only a little.

There is also an airiness in the treble reproduction that I like, and despite the ability to adjust the EQ in the app to suit my own preferences, I have pretty much only listened to the standard tuning when using these headphones. Via USB-C to a computer that can output high-resolution audio, it gets even better. The LDAC quality is spot on, and I really like the timing, as I said. It's tight, so tight, and it's hard to keep from dancing when these headphones play Vulfpeck's latest album right into your skull.

The fit is fantastic and the memory foam is super comfortable.

The noise cancellation is also good, not the best in the segment, but still really good. The Sony WH-1000XM6 is slightly better here, as is the Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra, but the JBL Tour One M3 outperforms both the Sennheiser Momentum 4 and the Bowers & Wilkins PX7, and for my part, I appreciate that the ANC doesn't block out everything completely, as the WH-1000XM6 in particular makes me feel a little dizzy when the ANC is too strong and too noticeable. The call quality is also absolutely brilliant and most likely the best in its class thanks to four adaptive microphones with AI noise reduction.

£380 is certainly a lot, but here you really get what you pay for.

Battery life is the next feature of these headphones that, together with everything else, makes them a very attractive package. 70 hours per charge means they are best in class, and I have now used the review sample for a whole month, every day, without charging them once. When the battery does run out, there is fast charging available via JBL's new battery technology. If you charge for ten minutes, you get a full ten hours of playback time in the headphones. By now, you have obviously already realised that this is a real performance monster of a wireless over-ear headphone. It's therefore incredibly difficult to beat JBL here at the moment, and right now I see no threat to the throne that JBL has established for itself.