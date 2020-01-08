JBL runs us through their Quantum sound system

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year we've been busy looking at a lot of technology for gamers and non-gamers alike, but it's the former that should be interested in what JBL has to offer, as we talked with JBL Headphones NA product marketing representative Ken Weimer about what JBL Quantum is.

"JBL Quantum is our proprietary sound software that allows the user, the gamer, to be fully immersed within the game," he said.

"There's hardware and software, and that's the unique part about this. So, utilising Harman and JBL's 75 plus year history in headphones and headsets, we've been able to develop something that is truly unique to the gaming market."

Weimer also runs us through the various headsets and PC speakers that JBL is showing at CES, and you can see these in the video below.

