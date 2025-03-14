JBL packs a punch with the revamped Flip 7 and Charge 6 loudspeaker line-up

HQ

It looks like whatever you hear this spring is going to sound better than ever from JBL. Its new product line has been unveiled at the JBL London Club, an event in the British capital that was a sequel to the one in Berlin in 2023. Gamereactor is on site today to test all the products, gather exclusive updates and interview Harman's audio engineers.

The audio specialist unveiled its two new models of portable Bluetooth Flip 7 and Charge 6 speakers in London today, which it claims are a revolution on its previous iterations.

The new JBL Flip 7 now features an interchangeable carabiner clip for more comfortable wearing in any position via a universal connector called a "push lock": you press a release button and the clip releases to change mode.

The Flip 7 will deliver "clean, crisp sound at high volumes and distortion-free bass" with the addition of AI Sound Boost, a real-time music analysis technology to better modulate output and optimise the speaker driver. Flip 7 also features IP68 weather and dirt resistance, extended battery life of up to 16 hours with Playtime Boost active, Bluetooth 5.4 and pairing with compatible speakers thanks to Auracast.

Club JBL London 2025.

The JBL Charge 6, meanwhile, now has a detachable handle to make it easier to integrate with the location from which it is placed, and instead of a release system it uses buttons and grommets. It also has integrated AI Sound Boost and a 28-hour battery for full battery life. And if the battery is missing, it now comes with a USB-C power supply that you can use at any time and a more stable base for the unit.

JBL Flip 7.

Both devices are compatible with the JBL Portable app and will arrive in shops on 1 April, in time for the start of the good weather season, so there's no better time to get them. JBL Flip can be found for €149.99 in seven different colours (black, blue, white, red, camouflage, pink and purple), while JBL Charge 6 will be available for €199.99 in the same colours of black, blue, white, red, camouflage, pink and purple.

The flagship headset arrives in Spain: JBL Tour One M3 is unveiled in society

We already knew about the announcement of the JBL Tour One M3 headphones at CES, but in London we were able to try them out and find out more details.

From the unit itself we learned more about its new AI algorithms, its new anti-leakage noise cancellation engine or its improved Personi-Fi systems to compensate at specific frequencies for people with hearing loss. On the physical side, too, the Tour One M3s come with mica transducers, which are much less affected by temperatures.

Meanwhile, the JBL Smart TX transmitter (25 functions "that can't be done with touch controls and buttons") weighs and occupies about 30% less than the Smart Charging Case of the JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds. Harman has confirmed to Gamereactor that the redesigned case for the JBL Tour One M3s will also include as standard the analogue stereo mini-jack - USB C digital cable, for streaming any traditional source.

The party goes with you with JBL's new Party Box loudspeakers

Two models with up to 15+15 hours of uninterrupted, full-powered music

[Update] JBL is holding a major launch event for its new line of audio products in London and we at Gamereactor are covering the event live. We've already told you about the recently announced JBL FLip 7 and JBL Charge 6 small portable speakers, but it's time to move on to the big leagues. To make some real noise, because it's time to talk about the Party Box. JBL has unveiled two models: a revision of its "tiny" cubic model, and a brand new one.

The revamped JBL Party Box Encore 2 is now smaller in size, perhaps for those parties, karaokes and social gatherings that are a little more restrained or with small children who don't want to get too close to the sound sources, but it still has the capacity to liven up a party with your favourite music. It has 15 hours of dual-cell battery life, and you can buy a second battery to double the autonomy. It also maintains the same price as the previous model.

The newcomer is the JBL Party Box 520, a model that we understand as mid-range and mid-size, being in the range between the 320 and the 710. The Party Box 520 comes with a 15-hour triple-cell battery, but you can also buy a second one for only 30 euros more. That's a total of 30 hours of battery life to liven up a festive weekend at considerable volume.