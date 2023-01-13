JBL on why "we'll keep the USB dongle for a bit longer" with gaming headphones

HQ

While JBL by Harman announced the newer console versions of the Quantum 910 headsets at CES the other day, those won't release until March 2023, so if you want to take a look at both JBL and Harman/Kardon's current line-up, we learned more about several other products last month in the following interview:



In the video, we first and foremost talk with headphones director Mikael Herje about the top-of-the-line non-gaming hi-fi headphones and earphones, the JBL Tour One M2 and the JBL Tour Pro 2 respectively, which our Swedish colleagues at Gamereactor SE are loving already.

Most of them were introduced as part of the brands fall/Xmas line-up also including the Eco versions of the JBL Clip 4 and Go 3, so next up EMEA comms. director Marije Bakker goes through the features of the speakers range, including the recycled pair, the glowing Pulse, and finally the JBL Bar 1000, a compact home theatre system with detachable surround speakers.

But it's towards the end of the video when, going back to gaming, Herje comments about the current need for a USB Dongle to get low-latency response from gaming sources compared to the slower Bluetooth even in its newer versions. Interestingly enough, the JBL man explains that they deliver "below 50 ms with the dongle", by even including some processing capacity into the stick itself, while the brand's gaming mode over Bluetooth "pushes the latency below 120 ms without compromising audio - if you push it too low, the frequencies and the connection quality will be compromised".