JBL on the Quantum 350: "there was an appetite for more wireless gaming headsets"

HQ

Other than leading the market of Bluetooth portable speakers, JBL recently introduced a range of new products in categories such as earbuds and headphones, aimed at different segments, usages and ages. This happened during the Harman Explore event, but we also had the pleasure to talk to head of PR and comms Marije Bakker to learn more at a recent event in Madrid.

HQ

In the video interview, Bakker wants to highlight the new True Wireless Series earbuds, the Tune 230NC and the Tune 130NC, which follow JBL's quite popular Tune 225 and 125, now introducing active noise cancelling and improved microphones while still landing below the 100-euro price point.

But we also wanted to ask about the gaming headset Quantum 350 and the sports-focused ReflectFlow Pro, as they both released on October 7 in several European regions.

While JBL Quantum ONE is more meant "for the professional or fanatic gamer", Bakker explains, "we also noticed that there was an appetite for more wireless headsets, so this is why we introduced the Quantum 350 as part of the lineup (...) It's a wireless headset for an affordable price point: it has the Quantum sound, the comfortable cushions, but then it's like a little bit of a lower price point than our first products (...) because we only had the Quantum 800".

Besides, in terms of comfort, when asked if it could be heavier or get warmer due to its wireless premise, Bekker claims that "it's quite a lightweight product, it's something we really looked into, because we know that gamers use it and don't stop after 30 minutes (laughs)". Apparently, they're made of an "special fabric to make sure that your ears don't get too hot too soon".

On the other hand, the JBL Reflect Flow Pro also introduce ANC and keep the trademark Powerfin tips for drop prevention, with an slightly updated design for better fit. They also sport 6 improved mics for ANC and phone calls, give 30 hours of playtime, and up their resistance standard to IP68 against water and dust, even though they're not laserbeam-proof yet.

For more about JBL by Harman's recent products, you can watch the full interview and/or check out our several reviews and Quick Look shows here at Gamereactor, including: