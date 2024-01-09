Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

JBL now makes streaming microphones

Three different flavours, but all solid condenser mics.

HQ

JBL Quantum Stream Talk is "the introduction to the range" with built-in JBL QuantumENGINE PC software for adjusting the microphone's EQ to precisely suit the surrounding area. A shock-absorbing base and a super cardioid pickup pattern ensure background noise-free recordings optimised for solo streaming.

For "creators on the go", you want the Quantum Stream Wireless as it's wearable, using an omnidirectional pattern microphone that picks up sound from every direction. A dongle is provided for automatic connectivity, combined with a lightweight clip-on design for easy portability. Environmental noise cancelling ensures recordings are captured "without interruption from surrounding sound sources".

As the flagship microphone of the line, the JBL Quantum Stream Studio "levels up any recording to professional quality with its specially designed three condenser microphones" working in 192 kHz/24 bit broadcast quality. If you are streaming games or recording with a co-host, or with a roomful of guests, the microphone's quad-pattern pickup design allows for the best sound capture in any scenario.


  • Quantum Stream Talk: 49,99 EUR

  • Quantum Stream Wireless: 99,99 EUR

  • Quantum Stream Studio: 149,99 EUR

