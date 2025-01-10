JBL launches new Tour One M3 headphones

HQ

JBL has just introduced its latest flagship headphones at CES 2025, the JBL Tour One M3. These new headphones promise to deliver an exceptional audio experience, featuring the groundbreaking JBL SMART TX wireless transmitter, which ensures seamless connectivity with a range of devices. With full 360-degree head tracking, enhanced noise cancellation, and lossless audio, the Tour One M3 is designed for audiophiles and frequent travelers alike. The headphones with the JBL SMART Tx will retail for €399.99, while the version without the transmitter will be priced at €349.99. Both versions will be available in black, mocha, and blue starting April 15, 2025.

Will you be getting your hands on the new JBL Tour One M3?