JBL introduces top-of-the-line, dual-driver Tour Pro 3 headphones

Just a few minutes ago at Gamescom in Cologne and during a presentation Gamereactor attended, JBL by Harman just revealed the brand-new, high-end JBL Tour Pro 3, which will release on September 14 for 299,99 euros.

The renewed top-of-the line model include, for the first time, hybrid dual drivers for each earbud unit for separate amplification, together with LDAC coder for a "closer to studio" sound fidelity. What is more, the manufacturer now offers "Personi-Fi" EQ profiles to fit each and every individual, while AI-powered software is now able to separate voices in the background, for example.

As for annoying noises, new ANC 2.0 promises to be even more advanced than the one on the recent and already adaptive JBL Live lineup. Coming from the gaming world, the earplugs also incorporate full head-tracking for optional spacialisation and for every stereo input.

Whatever, what was even more interesting about this new model, is the new use JBL has found for its smart charging case. We enjoyed its touch features and little screen before, but now it can also act as a source to send audio to either your earphones and even other Auracast devicer, so just like a receiver/broadcaster. And what is even cooler is that this is not just supported via USB-C, but also via stereo mini-jack with the adapter included in the box. So you got a ADC on your pocket.

We'll review the JBL Tour Pro 3 in a few days in Gamereactor.