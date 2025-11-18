"He is my neighbour Nursultan Tuliagby. He is a pain in my assholes. I get a window from a glass, he must get a window from a glass. I get a step, he must get a step. I get a clock radio, he cannot afford it. Great success!"

Unlike poor Nursultan, everyone can afford JBL's latest invention, a "modern clock radio" sold at the almost criminally low price of £119. But despite the modest price tag, there is not a single aspect of this clock radio that feels cheap. On the contrary, I find the Horizon 3 to be a clever and well-built piece of kit that I initially thought would be a passing fad for me, but has proven to be indispensable.

Buy it for someone you like as a Christmas present, because it's really good.

The JBL Horizon 3 is something as simple as an LCD-based smart clock radio that houses JBL's speaker element/chip from the JBL Grip. On the back, there is a lamp that allows you to customise the light to your preferred colour temperature/intensity, and you can see the time, day, date, and other useful information on the front screen. The JBL Horizon 3 is very easy to set up using JBL's super-smooth free app, so you can wake up to a sound-based "sunrise" and the gradual increase in volume of a cosy song. I chose Slayer's "Raining Blood", which wasn't particularly optimal. This led me to change to a light yellow glow at about 40% intensity and "Heaven Tonight" by Yngwie J Malmsteen. Great stuff and the right way for a Trilogy-mad rock fan to start the day.

There are definitely things to complain about if you want to be picky. The LCD display is a bit cramped and low-resolution for what it is. It feels almost primitive. One could also say nasty things about the fact that Horizon 3 lacks a built-in battery and that the top wheel, which functions as a volume knob, menu dial, and light button, is made of the plasticky kind. As that's what it is. However, we mustn't forget that Horizon 3 costs about as much as a pair of socks with today's bizarre price increases (on everything and nothing) and, in the end, it does several things really well, because the sound... is, in JBL fashion, absolutely brilliant.

This is an ad:

The backlight is a large (dimmed) lamp that can emulate sunrise in the form of a harmonious wake-up call.

True to form, JBL has managed to squeeze more sound out of this tiny little black mini box than should be physically possible. Horizon 3 delivers lots of bass, it sounds warm and balanced, and the sound feels like it should come from a speaker at least three times its size. Considering that most of the speaker in this case is an LCD display, it's even more impressive. Setting it up via JBL Go (Bluetooth) is super easy, and once it's sitting there on the bedside table, waking you up every morning, it's hard to imagine everyday life without Horizon 3, at least for me (and Borat). Nursultan will have to save up for one too.