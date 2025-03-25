JBL Flip 7 Bluetooth Speaker

HQ

When you've had seven models of the same portable speaker, your newest release can start to look dangerously similar to the annual instalments of the old PES and FIFA: with too little new and a few apparent tweaks to cash in. In this case, however, that comparison couldn't be further from the truth. You may have picked up a JBL Flip 6 relatively recently, but it was originally released at the end of 2021. Almost three and a half years ago. And yes, it looks pretty much the same if you put it next to the brand new JBL Flip 7, but you'll quickly notice the difference. Subtle, not much, but an ingenious difference after all.

Harman's firm is a leader in Bluetooth speakers for all tastes, colours, and sizes, from the pocket-fitting Go and Clip, to the shindig-loving PartyBox sporting a trolley handle, with the Xtreme boomboxes in between. The Flip model, however, is in that sweet spot of size: an 18-centimetre cylinder that never weighs more than a kilo and is easy to hold in the hand. A signature design that has been copied by both competitors and Chinese knock-off brands ad nauseam. A resistant device to the abuse of the home and the great outdoors that has made it a common name. The mini woofers on the sides that move considerably, are surprisingly robust, and deliver more bass than expected.

The tests for this review of the JBL Flip 7 focused on solo listening in different conditions, comparisons with the Flip 6, and finally performance as a pair in a stereo group.

This is an ad:

Starting with the comparison, the JBL Flip 7 looks almost identical to the Flip 6. Slightly different is the cut of the fins on the edges that serve to protect the woofers and incidentally as a base if you want to place the unit upright occasionally (if you think that's stupid, read on). There are also minor differences in the stitching pattern of the fabric covering the cylinder. And of course the buttons are replaced by modernised functions: goodbye PartyBoost, welcome Auracast, the multi-connection and broadcast protocol that we already enjoy with the JBL Tour Pro 3, for example.

The last difference before talking about the sound is more important and I found it as creative as it is fun. It's a system called PushLock, by which you can release the accessory you're using as a grip to switch it for another one. It's like a quick release: you press a button and drop the wrist strap to snap the carabiner with a gesture and its corresponding click. A very cool solution that, apart from the two accessories included in the box, is supposed to be used to customise the speaker with other more exclusive ones in the future. More than for just this, I liked the idea itself; after all, we are talking about the company who included a bottle opener in the Xtreme models.

Did you know that the JBL exclamation mark is a horn? Look how it moves when you crank it up...

JBL Flip 7: front and rear views.

This is an ad:

So what do they sound like? Well, a little more and a little better. The first thing is surprising as soon as you turn the unit on, because at the same volume the JBL Flip 7 "eats up" the JBL Flip 6. Looking at the small print, I see that the new model produces 25W RMS for the bass, compared to its predecessor's 20W, while the treble remains at 10W. But there must be something else, some tweak in placement or materials, for such a big difference.

The fact is that the vocals gain some body and the sounds a bit of definition, always bearing in mind the limitations of such a form factor. At maximum volume they sound very, very loud for a tube, and also quite bad, but you don't really want to hear them like that, as it happened with other models and other brands. Their sweet spot is around 50-60% volume, but this is where I have to digress because of my personal preferences... with two units.

Indeed, I've been enjoying what JBL calls a "stereo group" with two Flip 6s, and I've also tried it with two Flip 7s. And why do I do this sometimes when it's time for finer, less casual listening? Because, by separating the L and R channels (mind you, I'm not talking about outputting the same stereo signal on both), the biggest blight on this whole Bluetooth speaker phenomenon is corrected. In this fashion, everything becomes squashed, or too close together, or in mono, but if you can afford the pair, you will enlarge the sound space, double the power (and can go down to a more balanced volume) and receive well separated stereo music. I sometimes did this with the cylinders vertical for space reasons, as I didn't need the horizontal stereo wave on a single speaker. I liked this practice so much that I ended up using two Flip 6s rather than a single Xtreme 2: for better sound and a more discreet setup.

JBL Flip 7 has got IP68 certification to endure the inclement weather... of a party.

Switching accessories with the new PushLock system.

With the JBL Flip 7s I have achieved a small improvement over the previous twins, although the software needs an update to, as before, be able to tell which one is L and which one is R. In this mode there will always be a major limitation of directionality and the difficulty of placing these units at ear level (whereas, following the example of the Xtreme, larger speakers fill the room more), but the tests only reinforce my fondness for the stereo group, even as removable PC speakers, especially now that they can receive lossless audio over USB-C.

Everything else constitutes small improvements too. IP68 vs IP67 for even more resistance to water in the pool or sand on the beach, Bluetooth 5.4 vs 5.1 for better connectivity apart from Auracast, 16 vs 12 hours of battery life, or AI Sound Boost to sacrifice a bit of bass and extend battery life even further.

The only caveat I have to point out is that today it is easy to find the Flip 6 for around 100 euros and the JBL Flip 7 goes on sale on April 1 for a recommended retail price of 150 euros. Yes, there will be sales in due course, but if your budget is lower (or if you want to make a stereo pair), you won't go wrong with the older model. Otherwise, the JBL Flip 7 is the new benchmark in its format.

Comparison: JBL Flip 6 (blue) vs. JBL Flip 7 (white). Note the little differences...