JBL Charge 6 Review

At Gamereactor, we're well acquainted with JBL's different ranges of headphones/earbuds (for music or gaming) and Bluetooth speakers (in different sizes). In several of them they are market leaders, so the annual or biannual renewal of some models may be somewhat insufficient or redundant. When I set out to test the new JBL Charge 6 I wondered if it would suffer from any of these ailments, or where I could really fit it among so many alternatives, from the brand or rivals.

After a couple of weeks of testing, it became much clearer to me. The JBL Charge 6 delivers just what it promises, its size and power fit into a specific space, and the new features don't justify an upgrade over the previous model, but they do justify recommending it over the Charge 5 and other competing models as a first purchase.

I came to these tests after writing the review of the JBL Flip 7, undoubtedly the most popular and imitated range of the Harman brand and what could be considered the entry-level cylindrical device. I was also very happy, especially with the result of pairing two Flip 7s in stereo. But of course the main idea of these speakers is to carry just one with you, and although at first glance it might seem that there is no space for another model between the Flip and the Xtreme/Boombox, the truth is that this intermediate size has proven its versatility and, incidentally, its own personality.

Obviously, the JBL Charge 6 will fill your room much more than a single Flip 7. While it still delivers mono sound given the separation that such a compact form factor allows, its larger size accommodates more generous woofers and its frequency response allows it to go all the way down to 56 Hz bass. Compared to the Charge 5, although it has gained a little weight (1.37 kg compared to 0.96 kg for the previous model), the Charge 6 modernises aspects such as the Bluetooth version (5.4 and of course Auracast for multiple connection) or the speed of full charge (up to an hour less, in just 3 hours), all this increasing the autonomy from 20 to 24 hours. And although AI additions don't usually convince us, in this case the application to improve clarity and save battery life seems quite effective.

In case you didn't know, the Charge name comes from the fact that, again, thanks to the extra size, these speakers can also double as a power bank to charge your phone or other devices while you listen to music, something the smaller siblings can't do, but the bigger ones can. On the finer details, we loved the new button and eyelet system for carrying the strap like a handbag, adding a touch of style without losing the robustness and resistance (now IP68) expected from these units.

Comparison: JBL Flip 7 vs Charge 6 vs our good 'ol Xtreme 2.

The jump from 18.3 to 22.9 cm from the Flip 7 to the Charge 6, along with everything else we've been going over, means an increase of around 50 euros, but both remain representatives of the 100 to 200 euro range. This brings us to our conclusion: if you're looking for something a little bigger and more powerful in the mono cylinder format, but without going up to the brand's boom boxes, the JBL Charge 6 gives you all that with more clarity and autonomy. However, even if it seems a bit far-fetched, think that if you find the Flip on sale you can get two for more or less the price of a Charge, gaining a great stereo richness.

I'm sure that with the use you have in mind you will already have a clear idea of whether you prefer a compact cylinder, a slightly bigger alternative with a handle like the JBL Charge 6, or the more serious options. What we have found in these tests, especially on the terrace and in the pool this summer, is that the Charge 6 makes perfect sense.