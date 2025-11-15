JBL Boombox 4

My relationship with the JBL Boombox has been a passionate one over the years. When the model was first introduced to the market in 2016, it was clear after just ten minutes of listening that the American speaker giant had built what I considered at the time to be the best Bluetooth speaker on the market (in relation to its price, of course). When the second version was released, our love affair was reinforced, and even though the Boombox 3 was incredible on paper (it was also very, very good), I discovered in the year after its release that I used it less than both of its predecessors, by a large margin. Much of this had to do with the paradox that JBL had optimised it for lossless audio transmission via Wi-Fi, which made it a bit more complicated to use than its predecessors. The sound was better for the sedentary home user, but for the mobile Bluetooth nerd, there was one aspect of the Boombox 3 that perhaps didn't quite fit with the speaker's main area of use.

Black, dark blue, or coloured like camouflage. The choice is yours.

This is gone with the new Boombox 4. Wi-Fi playback and the ability to feed it 24-bit audio for better quality are gone. The Boombox 4 is therefore cheaper than the Boombox 3 and as simple to use as the Boombox 2. And I like that. I know there's a ton of double standards here on my part, as I naturally always prefer 24-bit/96 kHz audio, but for me, this has never been a connoisseur experience that I've put on the living room table and sat back on the sofa to enjoy with my head tilted back. For me, Boombox has been the ultimate, super-durable, super-simple, and capable throwaway device that has accompanied us as a family to every beach worth its name, only to be rinsed off in the shower afterwards. And there stands Boombox 4 now, again. However, if you don't want to live without lossless sound in your Boombox, there is full support for it in the USB-C port on the back, where you can connect your mobile phone or computer and feed it with 24-bit audio.

Better than ever, I would say, but if you want Wi-Fi playback, Boombox 3 is still the way to go.

The design has been updated, which wasn't particularly necessary. The long, metallic handle from the third generation has now been replaced by a significantly smaller and thicker rubber handle that is fully integrated into the chassis. It looks better, more like a durable, waterproof all-in-one device than before, which, in itself, is easy to like. Inside, it's more or less a Boombox 3. JBL has used the same two 12.3-centimetre bass drivers and the same two 2-centimetre-wide tweeters as in its predecessor and combined this with a passive bass, which ultimately offers phenomenal sound with lots of warmth, pressure, and depth without ever sounding boosted or artificial. The bass is deep and natural, crisp and with superb control, and the midrange is tight and rich, while the treble range never becomes sharp or unpleasant. There is plenty of space and air in the soundstage too, and JBL has added Dolby Atmos functionality, which helps the audio to sound bigger, regardless of the room.

The design of the new handle is good. More rubber, more grip.

On the battery side, the Boombox 4 is superb as well. It lasts 30 hours per charge, and as always, it doubles as a power bank if you're out and about. The Boombox 4 is controlled via JBL Portable, which, as usual, is a superb free app where you can adjust all conceivable settings. Auracast is also supported, which means you can connect multiple JBL speakers at the same time with a simple push of a button, if you want to build a multi-room solution that is.

Of course, it's waterproof thanks to its IP68 certification.

The JBL Boombox 4 is definitely not a speaker for those who like subtle and delicate sound or those who like stylism or minimalism in terms of design. As always, it's a rugged piece of kit that plays music in a playful, warm, and bass-heavy way with plenty of volume pressure, and with its sturdy design and substantial size, it looks more like an industrial piece of equipment from some kind of underwater expedition than a speaker. And for those simple reasons, I love it as much as I've always loved the Boombox.

