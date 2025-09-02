Jay Vine wins another stage in La Vuelta, but Vingegaard rules again

HQ

La Vuelta a España returned after the first break with a 175.3 km stage from Sendaviva natural park, ending with a climb to El Ferial Larra Belagua, tenth stage, with a second victory for the Australian Jay Vine from UAE Team Emirates-XRG, after winning the sixth stage. However, Torstein Træen lost the lead in the General Classification, with Jonas Vingegaard once again getting to wear the red jersey.

Vine becomes the second Australian to win multiple Vuelta stages, after Kaden Groves last year and was ecstatic: "Winning is so, so hard, and it's such an incredible feeling when it happens," Vine said after the stage (via CyclingWeekly). "I don't think I'll ever get used to winning, because it's just unbelievably hard.

Two riders from Movistar Team, Pablo Castrillo and Javier Romo, completed the podium of stage 10, representation from Navarra, the Spanish region where today's stage took place, and where Movistar Team is from.

Today's race was also marked by yesterday's announcement that Juan Ayuso was leaving Team Emirates. His teammate Joao Almeida, who on Sunday criticised his teammates for their lack of compromise and help (indirectly talking about Ayuso) ended tenth today, with a big help from Ayuso as he took the lead of the pack, setting the pace for Almeida.