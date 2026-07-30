Jay Baruchel and Kevin Durand join the cast of Reacher's fifth season

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Prime Video's Reacher series doesn't operate like many traditional series, as it doesn't have a key cast it returns to on a season-by-season basis. There are a few familiar faces who join Alan Ritchson's titular man-mountain, including Maria Sten's Neagley (who is about to get her own spin-off show), but typically each new season of Reacher introduces a new bunch of characters and stars.

To this end, Season 5's cast will once again introduce a bunch of new faces. Following Season 4, which premieres on Prime Video in a couple of weeks, with production soon set to get underway, now four new cast members for Season 5 have been revealed with a few recognisable names among the cut.

We aren't told who each star will be in Season 5, but we do know Amanda Ip, Jay Baruchel, Ciara Bravo, and Kevin Durand will all be among the cut for when this round of episodes arrive in either later 2027 or 2028.

Do you still tune into Reacher?