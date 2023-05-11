Jaws star: The Oscars Academy makes me sick

We all know that as of next year, the Oscars Academy will introduce inclusivity rules for its nominations for the coveted Golden Globe. Among other things, at least one person on the production team must be black or Asian, at least 30% of the total workforce must be either women or gay, and the Academy has been very clear that the chances of being nominated and winning will increase significantly from next year if the story of your film revolves around racism or homosexuality. This is something that many film fans have been questioning, and one of the people who dislikes the decision the most is Jaws star and Hollywood veteran Richard Dreyfuss, who recently said:

"They make me vomit. Because this is an art form. It's also a form of commerce, and it makes money, but it's an art. And no one should be telling me as an artist that I have to give in to the latest, most current idea of what morality is. And what are we risking? Are we really risking hurting people's feelings? You can't legislate that. You have to let life be life. And I'm sorry, but I don't think there's a minority or a majority in the country that has to be catered to like that."

You can listen to the full interview here.

Do you agree with the Jaws actor, or do you think the new Academy rules are a good thing?