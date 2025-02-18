Javier Milei defends himself amid crypto scandal, comparing it to casino gambling

HQ

Javier Milei, the President of Argentina, has come forward to address the ongoing controversy surrounding the $LIBRA cryptocurrency he promoted, which later resulted in significant financial losses for investors.

During a recent interview with Todo Noticias, Milei was quick to defend his actions, drawing a parallel between the crypto investment and casino gambling. According to him, those who chose to participate did so voluntarily, fully aware of the risks, just like anyone who risks money in a casino.

He also stated that the majority of the affected individuals were experienced traders from abroad, not Argentine citizens, and insisted that the state had no involvement in the issue. Milei explained that he was merely sharing information about a private initiative aimed at supporting local businesses, not promoting the cryptocurrency.

In a strongly worded defense, he claimed that the true scam was the traditional political system, accusing his critics, including the opposition, of undermining his government's potential success. For now, it remains to be seen whether the legal system will probe deeper into the accusations, or if Milei's stance will hold up in the court of public opinion.