Javier Bardem takes over from Robert De Niro in the new adaptation of Cape Fear on Apple TV

One of the most famous thrillers in the history of cinema was Cape Fear, directed by Martin Scorsese in 1991. In it, a lawyer's family is constantly harassed and threatened by an elusive criminal named Max Cady, who was brilliantly portrayed by a Robert De Niro at the height of his powers. Now, 35 years later, Scorsese is producing, alongside Steven Spielberg, Cape Fear, a television series for Apple TV set to premiere on 5 June.

It will be directed by Nick Antosca and stars Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson as the lawyer couple Anna and Tom Bowden, whilst Lily Collias will play their daughter Natalie. And to play the vengeful ex-convict Max Cady, Oscar-winner Javier Bardem will be tasked with breathing new life into the role.

You can now watch the first glimpse of Cape Fear below.