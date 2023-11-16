Javier Bardem is rumoured to play Galactus in Fantastic Four

HQ

Recently, we reported that there was a strong chance Marvel was looking to hire Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. That has since been all but confirmed, and industry insider Jeff Sneider has also gone into detail about some other cast members.

Namely, he's given us some insight into who could be playing the main villain. It appears Marvel isn't going to be pulling any punches and is going straight for Galactus, who could be played by Javier Bardem.

"I was told by the same source who told me about Pedro [Pascal] that Oscar winner Javier Bardem is being eyed to play Galactus," Sneider wrote on his site. "One insider I spoke to said that Bardem had a scheduling conflict, which appears to be Apple's F1 movie starring Brad Pitt, a film I'll write more about tomorrow. The question is whether that F1 movie will truly preclude Bardem from performing what is largely a voice role a la Josh Brolin's Thanos, though I imagine there will be some motion-capture element involved that may require whoever plays Galactus to be on set."

Scheduling conflicts might also appear with Pedro Pascal, who is filming Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel alongside a second season of The Last of Us. With an MCU pay check on the line, though, it seems likely both actors would make the movie fit their schedule.