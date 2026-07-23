Javier Bardem clarifies statements after being falsely accused of saying Argentina is racist

HQ

Similarly to what happened with Rosalía, Javier Bardem has been mixed in another controversy with some Argentinian outlets. The Spanish actor has been seen attending almost every Spain match in the United States, including the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday. The Spanish actor, also known for being a political and environmental activist, has used Instagram to clarify that he never meant to say or imply that Argentina "is a xenophobic or racist country", after his words in an interview were twisted.

On Sunday, hours before the World Cup final, Bardem gave an interview with Zeteo's founder Mehdi Hasan, where Bardem commented on the political context surrounding the match: Argentina's president Javier Milei has been a strong supporter of Israel and its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, so Bardem thought it was natural that some people would be inclined to support Spain or any team that would go against Argentina out of solidarity with Palestine.

Bardem made sure to say that political leaders do not represent their people and that Milei is not the entire Argentine population, but his words were used by some Argentines as a direct attack on their country, with some outlets directly saying that Bardem had accused the national team of being complicit in the genocide in Palestine.

<social>https://www.instagram.com/reels/DbIFsp0Nm8Z/</social>

To clarify his statement, Bardem posted an Instagram reel where he once again stated he thinks it is unfair that the Argentina team is being judged because of Javier Milei, because he does not represent the vast majority of Argentines, and that it is also "very unfair" that a lot of people would support the opposing team against Argentina only to go against Milei and express his rejection for his support of Israel.

"What I've never said is that Argentina is a xenophobic or racist country ; that would never come out of my mouth", he said, adding that he has a "great affection, respect, and admiration" for Argentina, in cultural, cinematic, acting, personal, social and political aspects, and lamenting that his words were decontextualized, overshadowing what he actually said.