Javicia Leslie is the new Batwoman

Warner Bros. has finally found its new Batwoman in German actress Javicia Leslie, who will be the protagonist of the second season of the show. Javicia Leslie will not, however, be playing the role of Kate Kane, the protagonist of the first season, but rather a new character, Ryan Wilder. After lead actress Ruby Rose left the show after season one, the studio decided to create a story around the disappearance of her character, Kate Kane, instead of simply re-casting a new actress for the role.

The studio describes Ryan Wilder as "likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed", very different from the mostly serious and sarcastic Kate Kane. The former protagonist was also a symbol of the LGBT community, as she is one of the most high-profile homosexual heroines, and Ryan Wilder will maintain that legacy, as the new character was also confirmed as homosexual.

If all goes as planned, Batwoman's second season is set to debut in January 2021.