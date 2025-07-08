Jasper Philipsen undergoes successful surgery after fall at Tour de France: "He was a victim of something he was not involved"

HQ

Jasper Philipsen, Belgian cyclist who won the opening stage at Tour de France, and was leading in points, had a serious fall in stage 3, between Valenciennes and Dunkirk. His green jersey, given to the point leader of the tour, was torn, and we've learnt today that he had a displaced collarbone fracture and two broken ribs. His back was also burned with the road rash.

His team, Alpecin-Deceuninck, published on Tuesday morning a photo of Philipsen, smiling in a hospital in Antwerp, Belgium, where he successfully underwent surgery on his acromioclavicular joint. "Now the road to recovery begins, and we'll be behind him all the way", said his team.

"Jasper was a victim of something he was totally not involved in, that's clear" Philip Roodhooft, co-owner of the team, said "To be honest, the two others, they collide or crash but this is not about blaming. It was just a stupid crash, something that can happen", he added, via CyclingWeekly.

After Philipsen's withdrawal, Biniam Girmay from Intermarché-Wanty is temporarily lead in the sprinters' classification, while Australian Kaden Groves, making his debut at Tour de France this year, will be the team's best hope this year.