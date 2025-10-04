Jason Voorhees may be played by an ex-WWE superstar in the Friday the 13th reboot

HQ

As Friday the 13th is being revived after a long stint away from the spotlight, one of the big questions surrounds who will be tasked with playing the famed slasher this time. It seems like one of the individuals being explored for the towering and imposing killer is an ex-WWE wrestler, as Braun Strowman may yet become the monster behind the mask.

Speaking to Collider recently, Adam Scherr, the real person behind the Braun Strowman persona, explained that there have been talks to see him become Jason Voorhees, but that nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

"There may be some talks about it with people that I know and my agency. If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the things to work, I might be the next Voorhees."

Scherr goes on to explain that if he had the chance to become Jason Voorhees, he would also "gladly shave this beard off to play the character."

