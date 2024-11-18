Jason Sudeikis on Ted Lasso criticics: "They don't have imaginations"

HQ

While a lot of people enjoyed Ted Lasso all the way through, there was a small but loud portion of the audience that didn't quite agree with the direction that the narrative took. Storylines split off and were given more focus than expected, some thought, with certain characters getting more screen time than they deserved, according to these critics.

Speaking with TVLine, Jason Sudeikis, the actor who plays Lasso, gave a response to the critics, saying: "Much like live theatre, the show, especially Season 3, was asking the audience to be an active participant. Some people want to do that, some people don't. Some people want to judge—they don't want to be curious. I'll never understand people who will go on talking about something so brazenly that they, in my opinion, clearly don't understand. And God bless 'em for it; it's not their fault. They don't have imaginations and they're not open to the experience of what it's like to have one."

Ted Lasso might have seemingly ended with Season 3, but apparently a return is in the works. A fourth season could even be beginning pre-production in January, giving the critics something to complain about once more.