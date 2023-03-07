Jason Sudeikis has some ideas for how Ted Lasso can stick around post-season 3

HQ

Ted Lasso's upcoming third season will also be its final one, it was confirmed earlier this year. While this has likely saddened many fans, Jason Sudeikis recently spoke with Deadline about how he thinks season 3 will wrap the story up, and where Ted Lasso as a character can go from there.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," Sudeikis said. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet—that being Season 3—it's flattering."

Sudeikis also entertained the ideas of spin-offs, and said "yeah, I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks...to get to watch the further telling of these stories. Again, I can't help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do."

Even if there's not enough interest to draw a spin-off series, Sudeikis joked "there's always Cameo, right?" Implying that he could return as Ted Lasso for certain fan videos on the popular website.

