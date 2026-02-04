Jason Statham's Shelter scores huge win at MENA box office

Never discount Jason Statham's star power, I guess. The Beekeeper and The Meg star has managed to pull in the all-important box office cash with his latest film, Shelter, which has especially managed a great deal of success in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). It has also injected a great boost to the Saudi Arabian box office.

As per Screen Daily, Shelter is the biggest independent theatrical opening in MENA since April 2025. Saudi Arabia was where the film was most dominant, outperforming the likes of Avatar: Fire and Ash, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, and Now You See Me: Now You Don't.

It was also the biggest opening for Saudi Arabia in the English language since One Battle After Another in September. From 59,000 admissions, Shelter generated $1 million, which helped its overall MENA debut outperform its opening in other key areas, such as the UK and Chinese markets.

Shelter is in theatres now. Check out the trailer below: