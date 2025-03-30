Jason Statham's new action drama is doing well at the box office

HQ

David Ayer's new action drama A Working Man, starring Jason Statham, is off to a solid start at the U.S. box office. It's projected to bring in $15.6 million over its opening weekend. In second place is the highly controversial live-action adaptation of Snow White, which is expected to land somewhere between $14-15 million—a sharp 65% drop from its debut week.

Disney is still hoping for a weekend boost, banking on moms and kids turning out to see the film on Saturday and Sunday.

Elsewhere in the top five this week, we see a theatrical release of The Chosen: The Last Supper Season 5, Part One landing in third place, the horror film The Woman in the Yard in fourth, and Death of a Unicorn rounding things out at number five. Still, the final numbers remain to be seen once the weekend wraps.