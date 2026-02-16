Jason Statham to play himself in action parody Jason Statham Stole My Bike

Jason Statham is taking on what's called "the role of a lifetime," as he's set to play himself in a new parody action movie from Black Bear Pictures and David Leitch. Jason Statham Stole My Bike will see the director and actor pairing up for the first time since Hobbs & Shaw in 2019.

The film's plot details are mostly being kept under wraps, but Deadline notes the script comes from Alison Flierl, who has credits on BoJack Horseman and the School of Rock TV series.

The budget is apparently north of $80 million, which is quite a big bet for what is essentially an indie action flick, and filming is set to begin sometime in May 2026. The rating for Jason Statham Stole My Bike will sit in the PG-13 ballpark, keeping with the slightly comedic tone set by the tongue-in-cheek title.