Jason Statham plays an "elite operative" on the run again in action-flick Shelter

Nobody will say that Jason Statham doesn't make entertaining films but he does seem to play one kind of character in one kind of role, at least as of late. Following up to appearances in Fast and Furious, Expendables, The Beekeeper, A Working Man, Mechanic, and more, Statham's next film is called Shelter and in it he plays... drum roll please... an "elite operative", who after being found discovered from his self-imposed isolation, goes on the run while mercilessly cutting down any threats that get in his way.

The premise for Shelter, if you need to read beyond the above, is simple: "On a remote coastal island, a reclusive man rescues a young girl from a deadly storm, drawing them both into danger. Forced out of isolation, he must confront his turbulent past while protecting her, sending them on a tense journey of survival and redemption."

The movie is being made by Black Bear and will be coming to cinemas on January 30, 2026. For a taste of what it has to offer, you can see the official trailer for the action flick below.