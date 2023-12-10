Jason Statham isn't interested in playing a superhero

HQ

Over the years, we've seen more and more of Hollywood's biggest personalities take prominent roles in superhero movies - decked out in everything from capes to tights in all the colours of the rainbow. Some guest appearances more surprising than others, because who could ever imagine individuals such as Bill Murray, Kurt Russell or Michael Douglas would appear in a superhero context?

One, on the other hand, who refuses this is Jason Statham, and during an interview at the Red Sea Film Festival, he explained exactly why.

"I don't have a big appetite for a costume, with cape and tights...I like old school 80s movies. I was inspired by people like Stallone and Arnold. And even before those guys, Steve McQueen, Paul Newman and Eastwood. I just couldn't see any of those guys putting on a cape, and a mask and going around on wires."

Statham went on to say how he's drawn to more down-to-earth projects, and that the world is crazy enough as it is - even without superheroes.

"I'm drawn to a bit more of a grounded kind of action...Well, I like being grounded to be an element we inject into the crazy world that we're in."

Could you imagine Statham in any superhero role, and if so, which one?