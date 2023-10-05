Jason Statham is the world's deadliest apiarist in The Beekeeper

Jason Statham really does have a type for the kinds of films that he likes to appear in. The grizzled action star will be continuing his typical trend of being a highly trained killer in movies in the upcoming film, The Beekeeper.

The film is called as such because Statham both plays an actual beekeeper but also a member of an elite organisation called the Hive that steps in to deal with major threats, with its operatives called Beekeepers. As you can tell by watching just 10 seconds of the trailer for this film, which also stars Jeremy Irons and Josh Hutcherson, Statham's whole character is just about effortlessly murdering criminals as he unravels a sweeping criminal conspiracy.

The Beekeeper is looking to land in cinemas on January 12, 2024.