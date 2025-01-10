Jason Statham hunts down human traffickers in David Ayer's A Working Man

Jason Statham loves to play the role of the every man who is actually a highly trained assassin and killer in disguise. We've seen him take on multiple gigs like this in the past, be it The Mechanic, the recent The Beekeeper, and very soon in the upcoming A Working Man.

This movie sees Statham teaming back up with director David Ayer (The Beekeeper, Suicide Squad) and puts him into the role of Levon Cade, a construction site manager who returns to his shadowy life as a counter-terrorist agent all to find and save the daughter of his close friend and current work partner. There's not much else you need to know beyond that really, as it's pretty typical Statham business from here on out, with the action star simply kicking ass and taking no prisoners.

A Working Man will also star David Harbour and Michael Pena, and as for when the film will debut, it's currently slated for a March 28, 2025 release in cinemas. To see if this is one you should add to your watchlist, be sure to check out the film's trailer below.