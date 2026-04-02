Jason Schwartzman becomes Kevin the Cat in Prime Video's upcoming animated comedy series

April is shaping up to be a rather big month for Prime Video subscribers and fans, as Invincible will continue, the final season of The Boys will kick off, and a brand-new animated show will commence too.

This latter project is known as Kevin and it's a show that follows a cat who decides that he no longer wants to live with humans anymore, ultimately seeing him explore the big bad streets of New York City on his own and attempting to carve out his own place in the world. This proves to be more challenging than expected, ultimately seeing Kevin find a home at an adoption centre where a slate of kooky and weird creatures currently reside.

With Jason Schwartzman in the leading role of Kevin, this series actually has a rather stacked cast, including bringing together Aubrey Plaza, Amy Sedaris, Cary Elwes, Tig Notaro, Whoopi Goldberg, Quinta Brunson, Debby Ryan, and more.

With Kevin set to premiere on April 20, you can see a trailer for the animated series below.