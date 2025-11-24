Jason Schreier: "Xbox studios are thrilled they get to release their games on PlayStation"

HQ

This spring, Forza Horizon 5 came to PlayStation 5, and late this summer, Gears of War: Reloaded was also released for Sony's console. Next year will see the premiere of Master Chief fighting the Covenant on the console that used to be his fiercest competitor.

Whether this is a wise decision is a matter of divided opinion among fans. Some argue that it makes Xbox hardware completely irrelevant, while others believe that exclusivity is outdated in an era when most games are released on PC anyway. But what do Microsoft's developers think?

In an interview with 404 Media (via Tweaktown), Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier comments on the matter, saying that their studios are actually grateful that they now have higher revenues:

"A lot of game studios are now actually thrilled that they get to release their games on PlayStation - which is a recent phenomenon that's been happening in the last year or so, that Xbox has become a fully multi-platform publisher. As opposed to the past, where they were really just published games on their own platform, the Xbox and the PC."

It's conceivable that many game developers also have PlayStation at home, and most of them probably personally like the fact that more gamers get the chance to enjoy the titles they create. There is nothing to suggest that this strategy will be reconsidered in the foreseeable future - quite the contrary.