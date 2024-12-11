Jason Schreier: There are games at The Game Awards "that will make you guys react like 'holy shit'"

HQ

If you haven't slept under a rock in the last few weeks, you'll know that The Game Awards is coming up, which will take place at 01:00am GMT / 02:00am CET / 03:00am EET on Friday. We can look forward to a lot of award ceremonies and also announcements and trailers from upcoming games.

This year, The Game Awards celebrates its tenth anniversary, which means they are going the extra mile and we have previously reported on proven skilled journalists who have stated that there is an unusual amount of exciting things to look forward to. However, one of the biggest names when it comes to investigating the world of gaming is Bloomberg journalist and author Jason Schreier.

Now he too has weighed in on The Game Awards during a visit to the Kinda Funny podcast - and he too is clearly hinting that it will be an extra memorable event this year. To the host, Schreier says he "knows about a couple of announcements that'll be there and they would definitely qualify as big announcements", but adds that these are games that are some years away from release. Among these big announcements, there are at least two that he really seems to think are something very spectacular:

"There are at least two things that will make you guys react like 'holy shit, I can't belive this thing is here'."

So what games fit this description then? What do you think and hope for yourself, is it time for Half-Life 3, The Elder Scrolls VI or the Witcher 4?