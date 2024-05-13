Jason Schreier: Sucker Punch is not making a new Sly Cooper game

HQ

Over the weekend, a rumor surfaced that Sucker Punch is finally ready to return to the wonderful world of Sly Cooper, something fans have been asking for for eleven years (more precisely since Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time premiered in 2013).

The same rumor also explained that this Sly Cooper game is the reason why Ghost of Tsushima 2 has taken so long to complete. But before you pop the cork on your cheap prosecco, we have some bad news.

One of the most credible sources we have here in the gaming industry, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, has bluntly shot down the rumor. He writes that Ghost of Tsushima 2 will take time because it currently takes 5-7 years to make a big game, adding that Sucker Punch is also small and only has the capacity for one project at a time.

And there you have it. There's still a chance that Sly Cooper might be coming back, but don't count on it being the original creators at Sucker Punch who develop it.