Jason Schreier: Starfield will be shown at E3, but released late 2022

Another rumour about the Bethesda title enters the fray.

There have been a lot of rumours regarding Starfield lately, specifically regarding the release. Some people claims it is almost finished and could be launched this year or next spring at the very latest. Now the Blooomberg journalist Jason Schreier has added his Starfield take on Twitter, and says:

"Let me make this very clear: Bethesda's plan is to tease a release date for Starfield at E3. That date is in *late* 2022. I'll leave the specifics to them. But please keep your expectations in check and refrain from sending death threats when the other rumours turn out to be false"

As Schreier is one of the better unofficial sources out there, expect to see Starfield at E3 next month, but also don't expect to play it anytime soon.

