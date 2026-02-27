Jason Schreier: Sony is "backing away from putting their exclusive console stuff on PC"

HQ

For years, we have been moving towards more multiplayer and greater openness between formats, with almost everything coming to PC and sometimes even competing platforms. But perhaps the pendulum is swinging back a little.

Over the weekend, we reported that new Xbox boss Asha Sharma responded "Hear you" to fans who asked for exclusive Xbox titles, and now journalist Jason Schreier says in the Triple Click Podcast (via Resetera) that while he believes Sony's multiplayer titles will be released across multiple formats in the future, single-player titles may not. He believes that Sony is currently "backing away from putting their exclusive console stuff like traditional single-player stuff on PC."

Therefore, he argues, PC gamers should not take it for granted that they will get to play Marvel's Wolverine. He later wrote a clarification on Resetera that this is "not speculation" on his part, and that we will hear more in the future.

What do you think, has the trend begun to shift, and will exclusive titles become a thing again?