Jason Schreier: Neither The Witcher 4 or Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will be released 2025

The two possibly heaviest announcements during The Game Awards were of course The Witcher 4 and Naughty Dog's new Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. So will we get to play them in 2025?

No, few of us expected that, and now a real heavyweight is joining the chorus. More specifically, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, known for countless scoops in the gaming world, writes via Resetera that what we have seen so far have been "very early teases". This in turn means that "neither of those games will be out next year".

Schreier's words should of course not be confused with official messages, but it's still as close as we can get. In short, don't hope to play any of them in 2025 if you don't want to be disappointed.