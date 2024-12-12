Jason Schreier: Grand Theft Auto VI likely to be delayed

HQ

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier has expressed doubts that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch this fall. It was during a conversation on Kinda Funny Games Daily where he pointed out that Rockstar Games has a long history of delays and mentioned Red Dead Redemption 2 as an example of this.

"I would be shocked if Grand Theft Auto VI actually made it next year. I think that it will probably slip again because Rockstar's games always slip.

Red Dead Redemption 2 would slip to Spring 2018 and then Fall 2018. And that was six years ago—games are even more complicated, even more moving pieces now, slipping even further now"

Although Take-Two still claims to be on track and ready for a launch in the fall of next year, many question marks remain about whether this will be realized. Something that also affects the gaming industry as a whole, as many publishers want to avoid launching their games in the vicinity of Rockstar's highly anticipated title as much as possible.

What do you think, will Grand Theft Auto VI be ready in time for fall next year or will it be delayed?