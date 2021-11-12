Jason Reitman wants Ghostbusters Afterlife spinoffs

HQ

Jason Reitman, who directed the upcoming Ghostbusters Afterlife, has expressed a strong interest in creating spinoffs of the film in several different genres. In an interview with Gizmodo, the director talked about his thoughts on the Ghostbusters brand, the films and plans for the future.

"One thing I wanted to do is set the table for Ghostbusters as a franchise to have all kinds of movies, and we need to do something that really was about setting a foundation and bringing the original 1984 story to a place so that other stories could bloom. I want to see the scary movies, the funny movies. There's so many places for Ghostbusters to go. And that's what Afterlife is about. It's about these generations making amends with each other in a way that brings one story to close and starts another one."

We can't deny that there would have been a certain charm in seeing a really scary horror movie version of Ghostbusters, or what do you think? Ghostbusters Afterlife opens on November 19 and we're obviously looking forward to seeing it.