Jason Momoa will no longer star in the Helldivers movie

HQ

Super Earth looks like it just lost one of its key heroes, as Jason Momoa is no longer set to lead the cast of Sony Pictures' Helldivers adaptation. Momoa was announced as the star of the film earlier this year, with a projected release date set for November 2027.

Momoa's departure doesn't appear to have halted any plans on making the movie. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures is searching for a new star as we speak, with the hopes to probably start shooting soon. A lot of plans regarding the Helldivers movie are being kept under wraps, including the film's plot.

The reason behind Momoa's departure is unknown. It's likely scheduling conflicts came in the way of him starring in the film, or at least that could be the official line. Momoa is keeping himself busy, starring in DC's Supergirl this summer, and in the Minecraft sequel Squared next year, too. With some major blockbusters in his schedule, then, perhaps Momoa doesn't want to hop into yet another franchise.

Who would you want to see replace Jason Momoa in the Helldivers movie?