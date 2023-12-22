Jason Momoa will always have a home at DC, according to Peter Safran

HQ

With the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the DCEU officially draws to a close. Fans have mixed feelings on this, as it does seem like the old universe had run out of steam, but there were some good times during the old DCEU.

One highlight to many was Jason Momoa's casting as Aquaman. Considering the superhero was often seen as one of the most laughable staples of DC comics, Momoa did a great job turning that perception around. Even so, it doesn't seem like he'll be returning.

But, the door is always open at DC. DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said "I know that Jason will always have a home at DC, and at Warner Bros. In fact, his next movie is Minecraft."

Speaking to the Independent about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom being the end of the line for Momoa, Safran added: "What I hope is that people will really be here to support him on this journey. If it's the end of the journey, fine. If it goes on, that's also fine, but I think it has meant so much to him. The way [director] James [Wan] crafted this second film, it feels like a very complete story when you watch the two films together."