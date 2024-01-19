Jason Momoa wants to do a 'really good' movie for once

HQ

Following the flop of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it seems Jason Momoa is getting a bit existential about his career and the quality of the movies he's made during the course of it. Speaking with Variety, Momoa said that he wants to pursue award-winning movies at some point.

"I've just never been a part of movies that — none of my movies are going to the awards. I'm not really that guy," he said. "So maybe one day it'd be nice to do one of those kinds of movies, where it's a really, really good movie."

2021's Dune, which Momoa was a part of, did win 6 Academy Awards, but it seems the actor is more focused on winning something for himself as a personal achievement. He also seems to want to branch out into comedy as well.

"I really went after comedy. SNL let me on twice. I tried Slumberland, and it did OK. I have Minecraft. I'm going to do another comedy-esque action thing with Dave Bautista after that. If people love this, I'd love to do a Season 2."

