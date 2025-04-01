Jason Momoa to headline Apple TV+'s Chief of War

You might be familiar with the indie actor Jason Momoa, known for his performance in A Minecraft Movie amid a few small other things like the DC Extended Universe, Fast X, Game of Thrones, Dune, and even the original Baywatch. On top of appearing in the DC Universe as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in 2026, Momoa also has another project lined up for this year, with it seeing him reuniting with Apple TV+.

Momoa will be appearing in the upcoming Chief of War, a series that is looking to explore the "epic story of Hawaiian unifications, resilience, and adaptation in the face of colonisation." It's regarded as the actor's "most personal project to date," and one that will be making its debut sooner rather than later.

We're told that Chief of War will begin streaming on Apple TV+ from August 1, 2025. On top of this, a first image from the show has been shared, which gives us a glimpse of Momoa in costume and starring as a Hawaiian war chief.

Will you be checking out Chief of War this summer?