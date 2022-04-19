Jason Momoa to appear in the live-action Minecraft movie

HQ

Over the past couple of days, a few different rumours started doing the rounds that Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Dune) was set to star and appear in the live-action Minecraft movie. Well, those rumours have been put to bed, as The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Momoa is in the "final negotiations" to appear in the flick.

It's said that this movie, which has been in the works for quite a while but never really gone anywhere meaningful, will see Napoleon Dynamite's Jared Hess directing, with Lydia Winters and Vu Bui from Mojang being attached as producers.

Otherwise, it's noted that Dune's producer Mary Patent and Roy Lee will be producing as well, and that Jon Berg, Cale Boyter, and Jon Spaihts will be serving as executive producers. Jill Messick is also set to receive credit for her involvement in the movie prior to her passing in 2018.

As for other information on the movie, that remains unknown as of the current moment.