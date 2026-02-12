Jason Momoa to appear in Sony's Helldivers film adaptation

During the press tour for A Minecraft Movie, actor Jason Momoa made it clear that he wasn't a huge gaming fan, noting that he doesn't like to let his kids explore the entertainment medium. That hasn't stopped him from doing so...

The actor, who recently appeared in A Minecraft Movie (and could appear in the sequel?) and soon will take on the duties of Blanka in the Street Fighter film, has now signed up for yet another video game adaptation. This time, it's the Sony Pictures adaptation of Arrowhead Game Studios' Helldivers.

Set to premiere in cinemas on November 10, 2027, Deadline reports that Momoa will star in the film that is being directed by Fast and Furious veteran Justin Lin. There's no word on plot details for the film as of yet, but anyone who has played Helldivers or Helldivers II, or even indulged in the world of Starship Troopers, will probably have a good idea of what to expect.

Are you excited for the Helldivers film?