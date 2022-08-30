Jason Momoa: There could be more than one Batman in Aquaman 2

HQ

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premiere has been moved around quite a bit, but the Warner bosses now seems to have landed in a December 2023 release. While it's still a lot we don't know about the movie yet, it has been revealed that Batman will show up and that he might be played by Ben Affleck.

Another rumor claims that Michael Keaton is also playing Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which potentially means that it includes multiverse in some way. Now mr. Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, has fueled this speculation by saying to AP that it's possible the movie has more than one Batman:

"I cannot tell you anything about the reunion. He may or may not be in it, and there could be more or less, or even more Batmans in it. Who knows? You only know a little bit."