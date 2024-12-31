Jason Momoa officially becomes the DCU's Lobo

HQ

Dreams do come true, kids. No, you might never win the lottery, or play in the World Cup, but if you manifest hard enough with your community, you might be able to put something into reality like Jason Momoa playing Lobo.

Deadline confirms that Momoa will be playing the blue bounty hunter in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is set to premiere in June 2026. "I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role,'" said Momoa.

There have been fan castings for Momoa as Lobo for years now, and while many appreciated his turn as Aquaman, it seems that the bounty hunter is more suited to his style. We don't know how involved Lobo will be in this new movie, as plot details are still under wraps, but we'll likely hear more after the highly anticipated premiere of James Gunn's Superman.