Jason Momoa leaving Aquaman behind, in talks to play Lobo

It appears that following Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa will be leaving the character behind. This doesn't mean it's the end of Momoa playing a DC hero, as there are reportedly talks for him to be Lobo in James Gunn's new DCU.

Variety reports that Momoa won't be the only DCEU hero departing. Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and Ben Affleck are expected to be leaving their roles as well, meaning we'll have a fresh Justice League in a few years' time.

For those not in the know, Lobo is a grey-skinned, motorbike-riding alien who works as a mercenary and bounty hunter. He's a bit of an anti-hero most of the time, and could appear in Superman: Legacy by the sounds of it, or could be set for his own film.

In the same report, we also found out about the nightmare that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was to film, with Momoa showing up drunk on set. You can read more about that here.